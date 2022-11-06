From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A fiery priest and founder of Canaanland Adoration Ministries Worldwide a.k.a E-dey Work Catholic Centre, Nnobi, Anambra State, Rev Fr Magnus Ebere SDV, has moved beyond spiritual well-being of the thousands of worshippers at the adoration ground to add the philosophy of healthcare delivery system.

Fr Ebere was said to have built the free hospital for the generality of the people who have one health challenge or the other both members and non-members of the worship centre alike.

Recent inauguration of a health facility at the adoration ground called Consolation of the Poor Free Hospital has confirmed that Fr E-dey Work, as he is popularly known is compassionate to the core as a shepherd to his congregants and others from all over the country.

News of the new health facility spread across the shores of Nigeria which attracted Dr Ernest Inegbu from Canada who chaired the inauguration ceremony with some other personalities including the Very Rev Fr Lawrence Ogundikpe, SDV, the Delegate Superior, Vocationist Fathers, Nigerian Mission and royal fathers in attendance.

Rev Fr Ebere, while fielding questions from journalists at the event said he founded the hospital to inspire hope and to contribute to the wealth and well being of the people by providing the best care to every patient through quality and free medical attention.

The priest noted that a lot of people had suffered for their inability to afford medical bills. He explained that it was one of the major reasons the hospital has come on board and to fasten medical treatment of patients without the worry of payment.

“This will reduce the death rate in Nigeria which is caused by lack of medical attention and financial constraints. It will relieve the medical practitioners of nuisance often caused by patients who hang around various health facilities because of their inability to pay their bills after treatment and discharge.

“This will in turn stop any form of dehumanization being received by the sick who are unable to clear their bills to go home. It will certainly restore joy and hope to some poor Nigerians as they regain their physical health made possible at the health facility. It is generally done for the love of humanity,” Fr Ebere told journalists.

A recent breakthrough of the hospital was a successful pediatric surgery on a 9-year-old boy with un-descended left testes; a case the priest said was used as a test tube to confirm the readiness of the medical personnel to handle critical health issues with state – of – the – art hospital equipment provided to meet any challenge.

The hospital with several wards is run, according to the management, by qualified nurses, doctors, consultants, matron and a resident doctor.

Journalists were shown two other visiting consultants, as well as a pharmacist, laboratory scientist and well nurtured receptionist.

Security of the management and the entire workforce, according to the priest, is very paramount and assured at the site.

The hospital is expected to handle another surgery come November 19 on a fibroid case.

Journalists were taken round the 22-bed spaces health facility to have a firsthand assessment of the suites, private wards, post natal ward, male and female general wards which are now being used in full capacity.