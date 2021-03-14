From Bamigbola Gbdolagunte, Akure

An Akure, Ondo State based Christian cleric, Prophet Joseph Oladipupo has warned former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to contest the 2023 presidential election for him to remain relevant in the scheme of things in the country.

Oladipupo who is the founder and General Overseer of Faith and Victory church, Akure said Tinubu will lose the election if he contests and also lose his relevance in the country.

He said the former Governor should dedicate his time to reposition the country and use his influence to restore the country’s glory.

The cleric also advised Tinubu to continue with his leadership position in the ruling party and jetison any ambition to rule the country as according to him “it’s not in the plan of God to make him the next President.”

He said Tinubu should engage in activities that will reunite the country and Yoruba nation in particular, stressing that the former governor should devoute more time to fight for his people in Yoruba land.

While condemning the spate of insecurity, especially kidnapping and killings in the South West geo political zone, the cleric urged Nigerians to return to God, saying “Good is the only solution to our problems in Nigeria.”

He said the problem of insecurity can only be solved if Nigerian leaders fight the battle spiritually and identify God as the only one that can secure the nation.

He said Nigerians should pray for peace in the country more than ever before in order for peace to reign in allthe country.