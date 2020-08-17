Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As public worship resumed in churches in Ekiti State, Christians have been called upon to put their trust in God and never relent in prayers until COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past.

The District Pastor of the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Ikere District, Pastor Olumide Fred Akinrotohun, gave the charge on Sunday in his sermon at the service held after Ekiti State government allowed regulated worship for the first time in nearly five months.

Delivering a sermon entitled: “The Lord Is Our Refuge,” at the service held at GOFAMINT Hephzibah Cathedral, Kajola, Ikere on Sunday, Pastor Akinrotohun assured that God will give Ekiti State and Nigeria victory over COVID-19 and the pandemic will be banished from the land.

The service which also featured prayers for God’s intervention on public health situation and praise worship saw the congregation feeling excited to worship in the church for the first time in five months.

Pastor Akinrotohun urged the congregation to abide by COVID-19 protocols urging them not to see the government as wicked with the regulations but should see the gesture as means to save lives.

He said: “Government is not wicked with the regulations put in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic, they are doing it out of love for us because they don’t want lives to be lost.

“The intention was good; some nations in the world were able to keep their people at home for a very long time. Our government in Nigeria would have done so if they have the means so that people will not be infected with COVID-19.

“Let us continue to pray and we should not relent in our prayers until COVID-19 is banished from our state and from our country but we must make God our refuge.

“When God is your refuge, you have nothing to fear. God will grant us victory over the pandemic. Let’s continue to pray and put our trust in God.

“When certain things happen in a nation like ours, it will affect everybody whether Christian or no Christian, everybody inclusive.

“But those who trust their God, they can be sure of protection. I want this congregation to rest their mind on God, no need to fear or run around.

“God is our refuge, he has promised to protect us and he will continue to do that. I trust him because he will do it.”

The worshippers observed COVID-19 protocols by wearing their face masks and maintained the mandatory six-feet physical distancing.

Health officials in the church measured body temperature of worshippers with the use of infrared thermometer before they were allowed in while they also washed their hands and used sanitisers provided.

The church leaders disallowed members from hugging themselves while aged persons above 65 years and children under 12 years were not present at the service.