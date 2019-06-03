Job Osazuwa

Senior Pastor of Praise Arena, Jummy Adetoyese-Olagunju has charged President Muhammad Buhari to make the fight against corruption in the next four years, a developmental process that will include all strata of our national life.

Adetoyese-Olagunju, who said this at the ‘Super Praise Carol’ organised recently by the church, which was held at Le-Real Hotel, VGC, Lekki, Lagos, believes that doing so will bring about sustainability.

He said that the reputation and popularity of the president garnered over the years is due to his stance against corruption dated 30 years ago as a military head of state.

The man of God stated further that the anti-corruption campaign by Buhari fizzled out after he was kicked out by the millitary regime because it was only a programme of the government and not a developmental process that Nigerians across board could take ownership of.

“A programme hardly outlives its initiator because successive administrations may not continue in that trajectory but when it is a process, it will outlive its initiator from generation to another.

“President Buhari should bring his reputation to the surface and deliberately fashion out developmental plans of action that are geared toward promoting the values of orderliness, patience, honesty, and selfless services. These should be taken to our educational institutions, markets, private sector, and other relevant institutions in Nigeria”, he said

Olagunju advised that the anti-corruption development plan and processes should start from primary schools; on their assembly grounds, where it would be sounded into pupils’ ears. He said the pupils, will therefore, know and learn that it is good to uphold good values and character for the progress of our country.

He restated that corruption and indiscipline are hydra headed monsters that threatens good governance, sustainable development plans, economic growth, and public trust in Nigeria.

Adetoyese-Olagunju noted that corruption has been misconstrued to mean financial misappropriation alone, but he argued that it goes beyond financial misappropriation. He said it has a lot to do with someone holding back salaries of workers, taking bribe, taking one way traffic, child abuse, modern day slavery and everything that is done wrong.

The cleric said that some western countries were winning the fight against corruption because they have succeeded in embedding the culture of discipline, honesty and integrity and everyone irrespective of their status or party affiliation were punished according to the rule of law.

On the multi-ethnicity and the current disunity and agitations, he noted that United State of America with over 350 million people but we’re living together in peace even when they have divergent views, opinions, background and interest. He said that in the midst of diversity, the interest of the country should be paramount to everyone right from infanthood.

He noted that promoting the values of discipline, honesty, love, patriotism and integrity will help in raising a new generation of leaders that think above self in all their dealings.

The pastor lamented the dearth of good leadership in Nigeria, stating that some people who offer themselves for leadership position were only spokespersons for the people who cash in their division to drive their own personal courses.