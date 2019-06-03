The Vicar of All Saints Anglican Church, Abuja, Ven. Earnest Onoha, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prioritise electricity generation and distribution as well as education to retool the economy.

The Vicar, who gave the advice in Abuja, yesterday, during his sermon at the Church service, said the incessant power outages and general electricity crisis across the country needed to be addressed.

He also said that the nation’s education system needed to be overhauled to ensure that products of Nigerian schools defend their certificates.

Onoha also charged Buhari to look for credible men and women that can serve the nation better.

He advised the President to be liberal as he served his second term in office.

The venerable also implored the president to be fair, open minded and choose cabinet members across board.

Ahead of inauguration of the 9th Assembly, Onoha said politicking should not be taken to the level of short changing the electorate, saying that members of the 9th Assembly should put the welfare of Nigerians at heart.

He called on the three arms of government to work together in the interest of the nation.

The cleric reminded the leaders to observe separation of power and checks and balances in order to serve Nigerians better.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has commenced Meter Asset Provider (MAP) programme, urging its customers to take advantage of the initiative and get pre-payment meters within 10 days.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement in Enugu, that customers would get their pre-payment meters installed within 10 days after paying for them.

Ezeh said the company had been working closely with its MAP provider, Mojec International Limited, to ensure that “the experience is smooth and easy for its customers.’’

He said the meters would cost N36,991:50 kobo and N67,055:85 kobo for single-phased and three-phased types respectively, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT) tax.