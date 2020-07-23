Paul Erewuba

Edo voters have been enjoined to ensure the victory for the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (APC), Princess Mabel Oboh in the forthcoming election.

Speaking to sun newspaper in Lagos, former British light heavyweight boxing champion, Apostle Peter Oboh urged Edo voters to vote for a candidate that has the interest of the people at heart.

He said that Mabel,a veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actress has what it takes to steer the ship of Edo economy to an enviable height and expressed confidence that Mabel will emerge victorious on Septmbr 19.

His words: “Mabel is a woman of the people, a brain who has something to offer to Edo indigenes. She believes in giving to the people. And she has always advocated for the economic well-being of the people. I therefore urge Edo indigenes especially the women to come out en mass and vote for her.She has the capability to make huge impact on Edo political scene.

“Being the first woman to gun for this position in Edo, she has the support of the womenfolk and the public in general.

“ADC is the party