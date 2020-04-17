Christopher Oji

General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries For Africa, Samson Benjamin, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to use the €50 million donation by the United Nations (UN) as palliative for the masses.

Benjamin made call at Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area when his ministry visited and shared food items worth thousands of naira to the needy in the community.

Over 200 people benefitted from the items which included rice, beans, gari, condiments as well as Vitamin C to help boost the immune system of the people.

Benjamin said the gesture was to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in reaching out to the masses and distributing relief materials during the lockdown period.

He said using part of the UN donation as palliative measures would go a long way in alleviating poverty and ensuring people obey the stay-at-home order.

“I hope the €50 million, which amounts to N21 billion donated by the UN on Tuesday, will be used largely for palliative measures for the masses.

“This will enable them to obey the stay-at-home order and social distancing directive to prevent further spread of the disease,” he said.

Benjamin also said his ministry decided to donate food items to the masses to encourage them to obey the stay-at-home directive by the Federal Government.

“We are giving out food items in order to complement government’s efforts and ensure the people obeys the social distancing and stay-at-home order.

“The reason for the two weeks extension, which is the incubation period of the virus, is to enable the government to identify and remove those that have tested positive for the virus in the society.

“I urge people to abide and obey the stay-at-home order so that those who have been infected by the virus can be traced and removed from the society for treatment,” he said.

The archbishop appealed to religious bodies, including churches, mosques as well as well-meaning Nigerians to give back to the society at such a difficult time like this.