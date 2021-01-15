The rector of Trinity College of Divinity, Egbeda, Pastor Festus Taiwo, has charged newly ordained pastors to serve God willingly, without looking for monetary or material benefits.

Taiwo gave the charge during the ordination/graduation ceremony of 25 pastors from the school. According to him, the only way the newly ordained pastors would gain God’s favour, blessings and salvation was to submit themselves completely to God.

“It is unfortunate that, these days, many clerics think more of financial and material benefits, instead of a dedicated service in God’s vineyard.

“I charge you to completely submit yourselves to the service of God, if you want him to grant all your hearts’ desires.

“Serve God willingly, because you know God knows the heart of everybody and no one can deceive him.”

He advised them to pray always so as to defeat Satan and his agents: “The fact that you have been ordained pastors does not mean temptation will not come your way; but, with constant prayer, you will defeat every temptation.”

The cleric commended the pastors for successfully completing their courses at the college, stating that the work of God was enormous. He urged them to continue to be steadfast.

He also called on the congregation to always support and pray for them since, without God, they could do nothing.