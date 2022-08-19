Rev. Canon Emmanuel Adewumi of the St Peter’s Anglican Church, Aremo, Ibadan on Friday, called on Nigerians to always examine their lives and make peace with God and humanity.

Adewumi made the call at the burial service of late Mrs Mary Popoola, 95, held at the church in Ibadan.

Adewumi remarked that one needs to settle his/her destiny with God even before dying, saying no one knows his or her time of departure.

He maintained that in christianity, there is no salvation in any denomination or church but only in Christ.

“So we must be saved, settle our relationships with our acquaintances and God.

“Heaven is real, hell is real, no matter the situation, what matters most in life is eternal rest for our souls, so we need to settle our salvation before death comes because there’s no repentance in the grave,” he said.

Adewumi said the deceased was a devoted disciple of Christ who preached the gospel during her lifetime.

“According to 2 Tim. 4:8, she has fought the good fight of faith and finished her race, so her burial is a Clarion call for all to return to Christ,” he said.

One of the sons, Mr Taiwo Popoola described the late mother as an encourager, who always took up problems of others and spent her money and energy to solve them.

“She did not miss her time of prayers, Bible study, there are no good byes for us, wherever you are, you will always be in my heart,” he said.

Also one of her daughters, Mrs Grace Adegoke, appreciated God for the life of prayer and care the mother lived.

“We pray that God gives us the grace to continue where she stopped and live better, we love you but God loves you more,” she said.

Also, a Daughter-in-law, Mrs Ijeoma Popoola described the deceased as unique, unbeatable, strong, patient, resilient woman who had warmth that impacted on all around her.

Popoola said despite her advanced age, she participated actively in church activities and was always punctual.

“She had exceptional love for her grandchildren, she could do anything for them, I benefited immensely from her examplary life of peace, love, care and generosity,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Mary Popoola was born in 1927 into the family of Mr and Mrs David and Olawunmi Adesina of Jekunmo, Imini, Afijio Local Government, Oyo State.

She passed on quietly and peacefully without suffering from any illness on July 18. (NAN)