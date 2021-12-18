A cleric, Rev. Fr. Chibuike Ezeani, has urged Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general to live humbly as doing so will reduce strife, hatred, corruption, and sectionalism in the country.

The cleric gave the advice while speaking at a week-long retreat at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Tedi Lagos.

The retreat was organised to usher in the Christmas season.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said the birth of Jesus Christ (considered by Christians to be the Messiah) in a manger symbolised humility.

According to Ezeani, it is for this reason that Christain living should at all times depict humility as epitomised in Jesus Christ.

He said the lifestyle of true Christians as exemplified by Jesus Christ should strengthen and encourage them to overcome huddles on the way to salvation.

The visiting priest from the Ekwulobia Parish in Anambra said: “Our society today is yearning for people with humility as a trade mark to lead the country to the expected developmental height in the commity of nations.

“As Christians, we need to, like Christ, show humility in our daily living to positively affect others around us.

“This period provides us with an opportunity to live like Christ. Therefore, let us show humility and make the world a better place.

“Jesus Christ from the story of where He is born examplified humility and the height one can get to in life if this noble feature of being humble is exhibited in the life of a person or society.

“With humility the love for one another irrespective of religious beliefs will be upheld and the society becomes a lot better.”

The clergyman advised politicians to embrace humility and to shun utterances and acts capable of heating up the country.

He identified such actions as one factor responsible for political killings during election periods. (NAN)

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .