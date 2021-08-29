The Pastor-in-charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Ekiti Province 7, Gabriel Adarabioyo, on Sunday called on Nigerians to pray for restoration of peace.

Adarabioyo made the call in Ado-Ekiti, during a special prayer programme organised by the church for God to intercede in the country’s current security challenges.

The cleric said Nigerians had no other country to call their own and urged all Nigerians to intensify efforts by calling on God to put an end to all security challenges bedevilling the nation.

“For many of the citizens, it is too late to relocate; therefore, pray for restoration of peace for the nation by all means,’’ he added.

Lamenting the surge in kidnapping, banditry and bloodshed, Adarabioyo stressed that it was time Nigerians sought the face God.

“God must intervene in the affairs of this nation, the cleric stressed.

He called on religious institutions to intercede on behalf of the nation in her current security challenges.

Citing from the Holy Bible: Luke 17:11-11 and Acts 10:38, Adarabioyo advised Nigerians to remain steadfast in their belief, noting that “divine help is on the way.’’ (NAN)

