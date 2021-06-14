Former chaplain, Lagos State Church of The Light, Alausa, Ikeja, Ayo Olu Oyadotun, has called on Nigerians to return to God for Him to heal the land and bless its people.

He called them to be God’s light bearers in thoughts and words to win souls and expand His kingdom

Public Relation Officer of the church, Aramide Noibi, in a statement, said Oyadotun made the call at the Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbo, Lagos during the 30th anniversary of the Light Bearers of the church as well as the 2021 annual harvest launch.

Quoting from several biblical injunctions at the event, he assured Nigerians of God’s love as contained in bible, provided they genuinely love one another, irrespective of their religious, tribal or political affiliations and renounce their sins.

Oyadotun reiterated the absolute need for genuine love stemming from the individual, family, the church, the society and the entire nation, where no man is oppressed.

Chief launcher on the occasion, professor of Mathematics at the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja and President, Pan African Mathematical Olympiads Commission, Adewale Solarin, decorated the newly appointed officers, including the Grand Patron of the society, Kemi Thomas; as Spiritual Adviser, Oyadotun; Asst Chaplain, Oluwake Solubi; and Tunde Sulola and Akin Johson as new patrons; Carlene Alaja-Browne, Aba Mensah and Tokunboh Johnson as well as J. D. Sanyaolu.