By Paul Erewuba

A Lagos cleric, Apostle Peter Oboh, has called on Christian faithfuls to pray for controversial Enugu cleric, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, even as he advised the fiery man of God to engage himself in the things of God rather gambling into politics.

Oboh said this in Lagos while commenting on the Reverend’s ordeal in the hands of ‘kidnappers’ recently.

Last year, the priest was faulted for engaging in partisan politics after he was found expressing explicit support for one candidate in the gubernatorial elections of Imo State.

Recently he said one of the things presented against him was that he blessed Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as well as his recent criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government.

According to him, ”I have no problem with the Church, I don’t have any problem with the Catholic Church nor with any Church. Am just a servant of God. Am just an instrument of God. Nobody will stop me from doing the charity am doing,” Fr. Mbaka said in a video recording published on Facebook May 5.

Speaking against this backdrop, Oboh, however advice Mbaka to face the things of the spirit rather engage in canal partisan politics.

“The mistake he has made is to allow the devil to distract him from his heavenly passion, which is the work of God. Most of us have big respect for him because of the huge Grace of God in him.

But he must learn to ignore the devil’s device so that he does not throw away his heavily ticket for canal political issues.

Rev Mbaka is among the biggest of the clergies in Africa today. He should not allow the devil to distract him from what he was actually called for.

“I therefore call on Christian faithfuls to come together and pray for Rev. Fr. Mbaka for God to strengthen him for his spiritual calling.”