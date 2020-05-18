A Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Rev. Fr. Livinus Obijiofor, has warned the faithful to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 rules and regulations provided for worships to avoid being sent out of the church.

Obijiofor, who is Parish Priest of St. Patrick, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki, gave the warning in Abakaliki, while reacting to a report that some individuals had refused to abide by guidelines to combat the COVID-19 while attending mass.

Obijiofor said some persons were asked to put on their face masks while in the church, but refused to obey the church wardens’ instructions.

“I was told that some persons refused using their face masks and were really adamant in observing the rules. But, I had announced to the church today that in subsequent Sunday masses, any defaulter who fails to abide by the rules made available for safety will be sent out of the church’s gate,” he warned.