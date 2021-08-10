Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Ayobami Olawuyi, has charged Nigerians, especially, Christians to desist from fake worship of Christ in order to ensure a divine relationship with Him at all times.

The cleric made the call in his sermon during a three-day Episcopal 2021 visit to the Diocese of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, at the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo circuit, Lagos.

Berating the nonchalant attitude of some worshipers in the Church and other religious houses, Olawuyi reiterated the need for a sober reflection among the Methodist faithful in their relationship with God with a view to receive prompt answers to their requests.

He said the duty of Christians as light bearers is to expand God’s vineyard through sacrificial service, contributions and donations of their God’s endowments in wealth, time, talents and thoughts to improve the lots of others in the church, society and the nation at large, as well as other religious concerns.

He berated the lukewarm approach of some religious faithful and leaders for their selfish attitudes to the detriment of the society and the nation as well.

However, he praised other serious-minded religious devotees, whose sacrifices were exemplary as worthy role models to turn around the nation and the society to the glory of God.

While urging the religious faithful to lead an exemplary life, he assured the people of a better, secured tomorrow with a vibrant economy, provided “we all renounce sins and toe the path of righteousness,” saying as God is looking for sinless and devoted leaders that will honour His name and be a blessing to others.

