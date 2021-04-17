Christian faithful have been enjoined to emulate the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary and rededicate their lives to the service of God.

Eminent men of God, notably Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Reverend Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, the Presbyter, Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, and Reverend John Olanrewaju Solubi gave this piece of advice in their separate admonitions during the Easter celebration.

While urging the people to abstain from sins and be one another’s brothers’ keepers, they assured Nigerians of a better tomorrow.

This is even as they called on the country’s leadership to be God-fearing and ensure prudent management of commonwealth so as to be able to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Quoting from several Biblical injunctions during the Easter Sunday Sermon, the men of God reminded the people what Jesus Christ went through on the cross for the atonement of the sins of mankind.