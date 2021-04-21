Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Isaac Olawuyi, and the Presbyter, Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo Lagos, John Solubi, have assured Nigerians, particularly, Methodist members of God’s blessings if they obey His commandments and abstain from sins.

While assuring the people of a better and secured tomorrow, the clerics reiterated Jesus Christ’s love and kindness to mankind as well as His obedience to the will of God, especially through His sacrificial death at Calvary.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Archdiocese of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Aramide Noibi, Olawuyi and Solubi made the remarks at the Wesley Chapel, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, Lagos State, as well as at the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos during Easter celebration.

They urged Nigerian leaders to be responsible in their leadership roles and always listening to the yarning of the masses by providing dividends of democracy to the people.