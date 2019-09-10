A 33-year-old cleric’s wife, Blessing Okechukwu, who allegedly buried a live pig in her husband’s church compound, on Tuesday appeared in an Ajegunle Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Okechukwu, who resides in Satelite town area of Lagos with three counts of conspiracy, breach of peace and animal cruelty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. S.I. Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 1.40 a.m. on Sept. 3, at the National bank estate, Satelite town, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant, and her husband, who was the senior pastor of License of Healing Deliverance Mission, were caught burying a live pig in the church compound.

Bassey told the court that he had witnesses who saw the defendant in the act and picture evidence of the pig, when the police dug it up.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 168 (d) and 394 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(Revised)

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 168 and 394 both stipulates a three-month jail term each for the offence of breach of peace and animal cruelty respectively, while 411 carries two-years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ramot Ayilara, admitted the the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with address verified by the court.

Ayilara adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for mention. (NAN)