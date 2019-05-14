Zika Bobby

Publisher of Clever Clogs Books, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, has said the inaugural edition of Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) was designed to showcase children’s books written by African authors for children of colour.

The festival, which featured workshops for writers and illustrators, author showcase, interactive and engaging workshops for children, soft skill masterclasses for teachers and parents, was declared open by Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, Publisher of The Guardian. It held at the British Council, Lagos.

The event began with a session entitled: “When I grow up” facilitated by Queen’s Young Leader awardee and MTV Europe Generation Change award winner, Hauwa Ojeifo. Dr. Seun Akinbohun also took the session “Good with money,” founder of LagosMums, Yetty Williams and Programmes Manager, Schools, Education and Society at the British Council, Lynda Ashaolu, both spoke at different sessions of parents’ workshop on child protection on the same topic: “Being Your Child’s Superhero.”

Other sessions were facilitated by Tosin Ajibade, founder of Olori Supergal; Omilola Oshikoya, CEO, Omilola Oshikoya International Company; award winning design artist Michael Okoroagha; illustrator, Ebuka and Chika Ezeabiama, partner, Epoch Comics.

Family Life Therapist, Praise Fowowe and Medical Director of Pinnacle Medical Services, popularly known as the cCelebrity shrink, Dr. Maymunah Kadiri both spoke on different sessions of parents’ popular workshop “Reading the Signs, Hearing What They Don’t Say.”

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and media personality, Alex “Unusual” Asogwa spoke at the children’s workshop on the topic “Stop That Bully.” While the different workshops were ongoing, “we also had numerous “Fitter, Stronger, Faster” sessions with Fitness Coaches, Maje Ayida and Coach Ojoi.