

Can we have a bit of introduction of yourself?



My name is Linda Edozien. I am the MD/CEO of Barazahi. I worked in the Oil and Gas industry for 15 years and then decided to follow my passion in the beauty and wellness industry.



Tell us a bit about Barazahi Spa?



Barazahi is a one-stop shop for lifestyle. We have been in operation for 11 years now. We have a salon, spa including a Hammam, and a gym. We serve both male and female clients. We also have salon for children.

Barazahi means paradise in Swahili. The idea is that once you come through our doors all your worries are left behind. Relaxation is key in today’s stressful world.



How would you compare patronage before COVID-19 and now?



For now salons and spas have actually not been cleared to open by Lagos State even though many are open. Basically, the spa has been shut down for the last three months and we are just waiting for the go ahead from Lagos State. During this downtime we have tried to remain positive and improve ourselves so that when we open we will be able to serve our clients better. All our therapists have been undergoing zoom training including training by Biologique Recherche out of Paris. This is a prestigious skincare range that we have used at the spa for the past six years and has been very popular. This has kept our therapists well updated on the brand and procedures.

Of course, we have spent the time also learning how to operate in these unprecedented times. It’s a whole new culture. Even though we have prided ourselves with cleanliness in the past, we have to take it to a whole new level constantly disinfecting ourselves, tools and surfaces as well as social distancing as much as possible.

Since we are still shut, it is difficult to compare but what I know based on the numerous calls we have received asking if we are open and when is that our clients are eagerly waiting for us to open. They trust that we will take the necessary steps to make sure that our services are carried out in the safest way possible. We will do our part and leave the rest to God.



This is a very interesting question actually. Right now there are risks associated with everything we do. A client actually said to me recently that our spa treatments are essential to her quality of life. That even the stress of this new way of living has made her need body therapy even more.



What do you envisage for your kind of business in post COVID-19 era?



I think post COVID-19 people are going to be more choosy about the places they go to for their beauty and wellness therapies. I also expect that clients take a longer time in between treatments to reduce their exposure so, for instance, a client who has massages once a week may now have one twice a month.



What makes your spa stand out from other spas in Lagos?



We have maintained our international standards over 11 years, which is not easy in this country, especially with regards to ambiance and quality of service. We also use one of the most prestigious skincare brands in the world. Our staff turnover have also been very low which is unusual in this industry and this has enabled a comfortable relationship between us and our clients which is essential in such an intimate service industry.







