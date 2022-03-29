Clifford University, Owerrineta, Abia State, has produced 11 first class graduates in its second convocation.

The university graduated 77 students, and out of the figure, 27 obtained second class upper division and 39 made second class lower division.

The event held recently at the university’s ceremonial ground in Ihie, Isiala-Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

The occasion witnessed the celebration of the performance of the best graduating student, Miss Esther Onyegbule, who graduated with cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98, an achievement that the vice-chancellor, Prof. Chimezie Omeonu, said would take many years to beat.

Addressing the graduating students, Omeonu advised them to show the light wherever they go as worthy ambassadors of the school, so that people will find the way.

“You all know that no one gets a lion’s share unless he has a lion’s heart, and since you are sanctified and certified, with God leading, you will surely succeed like success,” he said.

The VC added that he was sure, with what they had been fed in the institution over the years, if they were given a lemon, they would turn it to lemonade.

Tracing the history of the university and how it has succeeded in such a short time, Omeonu said they took off with only three professors and several master’s degree holders who were mandated to register for their doctorate and postgraduate programmes in other universities.

Said he: “Today, the plan is paying off and many of the lectures have gotten their Ph.D and some submitted their official documentations.”

Earlier, the pro-chancellor, Pastor Oyeleke Owolabi, disclosed that the institution started with 86 students and, today, there were about 1,000 students.

According to him, the university took off with few lecturers to meet the minimum requirements of National Universities Commission, but, today, it had over 100 qualified lectures.

“We started with three faculties and 15 degree programmes, today we have five faculties and 26 degree courses and by God’s grace 11 more degree programmes would be added before the end of the academic year,” he explained.

“Financially, we had nothing, but started with loans for salaries and operational expenses, today finances of the university have improved a great deal. It is therefore not surprising that we are counting our faith and not our fears, our strength, not our weaknesses, our gains, not our losses because everywhere in this campus, you come face to face with glory of God which radiates like sunlight,” he stated.