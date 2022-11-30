From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has underscored the importance of tackling the effect of climate change by driving a responsive renewable power project as an alternative to support the supply of clean, safe and affordable electricity.

The President stated this while inaugurating the 2.0-megawatt solar-powered electricity project situated at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) to enhance energy supply and youth training in the institution.

Buhari, who was represented by Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said the project was in fulfilment of a strategic drive using modern technology to address the issue of climate change so as to reduce carbon emissions by 20 per cent.

“This will enable a safe and conducive learning environment on our universities campuses, communities, security as well support the drive for the girl child education and improve quality of healthcare services”, the President stated.

He however reiterated federal commitment to the efficient supply of electricity to the nation through different initiatives aimed at facilitating robust business growth and improving the well-being of Nigerians.

On the project, the President said it was done under the Energizing Education Programme (EEP), and conceptualized to power Federal Universities and University Teaching Hospitals in the country.

He said the project is being implemented by Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and expressed commitment to ensure the best and most sustainable delivery of the projects.

”UDUS is not only one of the beneficiary universities under the first phase of the Federal Government’s Energizing Education Programme, but it is also equally an institution that has, historically, churned out great men and women.

”This marks another historical moment to the delight of the Rural Electrification Agency as well as the students and staff members of this great institution.

”We all know that electricity is central to everything we do as a society. It enables our economies and communities to thrive,” the President stated.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said UDUS is the 8th university to be energized under phase one of the EEP designed to be furnished with 8.65km of solar-powered street lights, a functional Workshop and Training Centre (WTC).

Aliyu who was represented by Engr. Abubakar Ali-Dapsgima Director, Renewable and Rural Power Access Department, Federal Ministry of Power, Abuja, said the centre will begin with the training of 20 female Interns through the EEP STEM programme.

”This project is designed to sufficiently serve the students and staff members of this institution with clean, safe and reliable energy.

”The Federal Ministry of Power has focused on nurturing this emerging off-grid sector with the right policy initiatives.

”EEP is one of many policy interventions of the Federal Government through the Ministry, aimed at closing the energy access gap in learning institutions, ” Minister said.

The Minister added that the project is among the many projects funded with the proceeds of the first issuance of Nigeria’s sovereign green bond which is an innovative financing mechanism to fund the implementation of climate change projects.

Aliyu described the strides also as a demonstration of government commitment to the implementation of the Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All) goals and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

“It is basically aimed at reducing GreenHouse Gases (GHGs) by 20% (conditionally) and 47% (unconditionally) in accordance with the Paris Accord on Climate Change”, he added.

The Managing Director of REA, Mr Ahmad Salihijo, said EEP is one of many policy interventions of the Federal Government through the Ministry, aimed at closing the energy access gap in learning institutions.

”As we rounded up all projects under phase one of this programme, I am happy to inform you that we have already kicked off the second Phase, with funding from the World Bank under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

”As an implementing Agency of the Federal Government, the REA is committed to ensuring the best and most sustainable delivery of these projects,” Ahmad said.

He expressed appreciation for the support of the Sokoto State Government and the leadership of Governor Aminu Tambuwal as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

The Managing Director further lauded the METKA team for diligently working with the technical team at the REA for the timely deployment of this project.

”We also appreciate the team of engineers at METKA for playing a key part in instilling in our Female STEM interns quality, on-the-field knowledge, ” He added.

The MD explained that he also inspected COVID-19 Intervention Isolation and Treatment Centres under the Nigerian Electrification Project with Support from the World Bank at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital Birnin Kebbi.

Other projects in Kebbi included Federal Medical Centre’s 50KWp isolation centres as well as the solar Minigrid at Kalgo primary health care centre.

UDUS Vice Chancellor Prof Lawal Bilbis commended the FG for numerous interventions in the institution.