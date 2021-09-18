International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, yesterday, said it was partnering with Lagos State government to create a limited-capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also named local TV personalities, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Nancy Isime, as hosts for the Global Citizen Live event in Lagos, while broadcast partners are AIM Group, MultiChoice and The SABC.

“Performances from Lagos will be given by Tiwa Savage, Davido, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti, among others. Burna Boy will perform from New York; Sho Madjozi and Muzi from Johannesburg, while Angelique Kidjo will perform in Paris on September 25,” it said in a statement.

Global Citizen Live show targets wealthiest nations to deliver on their promise to give $100 billion annually to address the climate needs of developing countries.

“In Lagos, Global Citizen is working with the Lagos State Government to create a limited-capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be filmed in advance with a fully-vaccinated audience or attendees who have presented a negative PCR test,” it added.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.