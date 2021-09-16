International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, yesterday, said it is partnering Lagos State government to create a limited-capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It also named local TV personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Nancy Isime as hosts for the Global Citizen Live event in Lagos, while broadcast partners are AIM Group, MultiChoice and The SABC.

“Performances from Lagos will be given by Tiwa Savage, Davido, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti, among others. Burna Boy will perform from New York, Sho Madjozi and Muzi from Johannesburg, while Angelique Kidjo will perform in Paris on September 25,” it said in a statement.

Global Citizen Live is part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across seven continents to be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube, Twitter and also aired on partner television and radio stations across different regions. Global Citizen Live will call for wealthiest nations to deliver on their promise to give $100 billion annually to address the climate needs of developing countries.

“In Lagos, Global Citizen is working with the Lagos State Government to create a limited-capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be filmed in advance with a fully-vaccinated audience or attendees who have presented a negative PCR test.”

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state was thrilled to be a part of Global Citizen live event.

“With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality.”

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said: “Women continue to bear a disproportionate burden of the COVID-19 pandemic – on the frontlines, in various sectors, and in their homes. Every woman and girl should be guaranteed safety in their respective homes, schools, communities, and places of work. This is a shared responsibility and through Global Citizen Live, we are calling on key stakeholders across private and public sectors to join hands in accelerating our common goal of ensuring that women are safe and economically empowered.”

Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030.

