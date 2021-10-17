From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A social group in Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State, Zuru Patriotic Forum (ZPF), has handed over 250 economic trees to the management of Government Girls’ Science College, Ribah in Danko Wasagu Local Government Areas of the state.

The handover ceremony followed 12 months of nurturing the tree seedlings in the college and the payment of a monthly salary of N15,000 for watering and monitoring.

While handing over the trees to the Principal of the College, the Chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT) of the Forum, Alhaji Garba Musa Maidoki, explained that the procurement of the seedlings covered with the protective baskets, two each for the 250 young trees.

“Our concern is about inculcating the love for trees amongst our young girls so that in future, they could pass the message to their children. We are also concerned about the need for the College to have a green environment to support learning,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .