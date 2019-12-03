Judex Okoro, Calabar

Nigerian Conservation Foundation has disclosed it has concluded arrangements to establish 25 percent forest cover for the country.

The NCF Project Manager, Emmanuel Owan, who disclosed this in Calabar during a walk to mark this year’s climate change week, said the forest cover is aimed at addressing the problem posed by climate change and associated environmental challenges in the country.

He said the foundation has planted over three million trees across the country and collaborated with the state government to plant 20,000 trees during the wet carnival, including donation to school conservation clubs across the state

Owan said the marking the climate action week with the theme ‘nature-based solution for climate resilience’ is to create awareness and sensitise the people on the need to plant a tree and also develop mitigation strategies.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Cross River State Ministry of Climate Change and Forestry, Ogbang Akwaji, said the state plays host to 50 percent of the remaining rain forest in the country hence is nature’s gift to the world, adding that the government is committed to protecting the forests and salvaging the environment hence the creation of a climate change and forestry ministry.