Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In its bid to check desertification, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday flagged off the planting of 10,000 variety of trees on its 2 campuses at Afaka and Ribadu areas – all in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The Commandant of the Academy, Major General Jamil Sarham, who led the exercise tagged ‘NDA Green Project’ said the development was designed to tackle desert encroachment and beautify the environment.

“One of the challenges we are facing in sub-Saharan Africa is the rapid desertification of land and one of the key ways of stopping encroachment and desertification is by planting trees.

“I do know the great green wall project is still on, but in our own little way, we must ensure that in 10, 20 or more years to come, we still have a secured and healthy environment”, he said.

The Commandant further explained that the idea of the green project was borne out of the desire to have a secured and healthy environment which is part of sustainable development.

The Army boss noted that the training of cadets on land which sometimes hampers on trees also called for the planting of more trees saying, the planting exercise would be sustained in the two campuses of Afaka and Ribadu cantonment with a view to having a conducive environment.

The Commandant added that the 10, 000 tree seedlings were purchased from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation and would be planted on its two campuses in Kaduna.

He acknowledges the intervention of the Federal Ministry of the environment by donating more seedlings towards the project.

He, however, urged cadets, military and non-military staff of NDA to take good care of any tree they planted.