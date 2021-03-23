From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the threat imposed by climate change, a non-governmental organisations, Environmental Earth and Climate Care Ambassadors (EECCA), has raised 5000 volunteers to embark on tree planting.

While inaugurating the volunteers, yesterday in Abuja, EECCA President, James Ajah, noted that the 5000 ambassadors was just for the FCT, adding more people would be recruited in the states.

He added that the effect of climate change if allowed to take the centre stage would affect employment opportunities and devastate the country’s economy.

“We have inaugurated officially over 5000 forest ambassadors, that is the FCT chapter. As it is happening in the FCT so it is happening all over the state because it is a day set aside by the United Nations to mark the 2021 International Forest Day. We want to heighten awareness of forest preservation and protection.

“The cardinal objective of this NGO is to join the UN to stop the menace of global warming. And we are meant to understand that rehabilitation of forest and planting of tress is the best solution in address climate change.

“A fight against climate change is a fight against unemployment. By the special grace of God, we are calling well meaning Nigerians to join hands with the government to tackle the problem of climate change and global warming.”

Meanwhile, former Nigerian Ambassador to Vietnam, Mazi Mathias Orji Okafor, encouraged the youths to plant tress with economic value.

“My message is that everybody should at least plant one tree. This is a message I have been preaching as far back as 1985 to my villagers.

“I told them that the palm trees you see are growing so tall what can you leave for your children? Your grandfather left this. So, I started with 250 palm trees went to 500 jumped to 750 and 1000.

“And today, I have over twelve hectares of palm trees. So the organisation is in line with my personal aspiration.

“Today my palm estate is giving me food. When I lease it out I get money even though I am here.

“If you are interested in planting trees plant something that can give you food or plant something that can give others employment. If a lot of young men go into planting trees the country will not be looking for employment,” he said.