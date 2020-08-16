Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The old students of Osogbo Grammar School (Osogram) have planted 70 trees to promote a healthy environment for the school as well as good health for students, staff and other people in the school.

The move was also intended to inspire a cool atmosphere and curb heat-related diseases, especially meningitis which is very common during summer and hot humid weather and high temperature.

The exercise was the highpoint of activities to mark the founders’ day and the 70th anniversary of the school which was founded in 1950.

The Chairman of Central Planing Committee, Alhaji Fatai Ademola, stressed that the trees were planted to reduce the negative impact of climate change and to encourage planting of trees across the country to boost a healthy and comfortable environment.

‘We are here this morning to plant trees to commemorate our founders’ day in respect of Osogbo Grammar School which was established on August 10, 1950, and today makes it 70 years,” Ademola said.

‘We planned a very big event but COVID-19 compelled us to make it low key. We did not want this day to go unnoticed. That’s why we are celebrating and marking the day for the records,” he added.

‘We have planted trees. We have donated laboratories and furniture to the school. We have made a lot of noises, celebrating with ourselves. You can see that different sets of alumni from different parts of the country have come just to mark the day in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, pending when we are going to have a big event in the first quarter of next year. It will involve our branches in North American and Canada as well as other branches outside Osogbo.’

Speaking on the 70 years of educational development in the school, Ademola, who doubles as the National Deputy Chairman of the association, identified a lack of disciplines among students and societal problems as part of the factors affecting the standard of education in the country.

He urged parents to instill moral discipline in their children to ensure that they grow to become responsible adults in the future.

‘The quality education that some of us enjoyed in our days is completely different from what’s happening now. We are trying to replicate the virtues of our days because then there was disciplines and commitment.’

Ademola expressed the association’s delight at Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s kind gesture in restoring the common heritage of the school by retaining its name as Osogbo Grammar School.

He pledged the association’s continued support as a part of its poise to give back to the school.