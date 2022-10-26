From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The government of Gombe State has tasked students in the state to embark on research to proffer solutions to climate change and other environmental challenges in the country.

The call was made by the Project Coordinator (PC) in charge of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project in the state Sani Adamu Jauro while speaking during a send-forth of students who undertook the Industrial Training (IT) at his office.

He urged the students to study and develop means of addressing land and environmental challenges. He said, “though the Gombe State Governor, his Excellency Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has done a lot in terms of addressing land degradation in the state through well-crafted policy measures and programs like the Gombe Goes Green, environmental challenges such as flooding, soil erosion and desert encroachment persist in parts of the state and the country”.

While calling on other leaders to emulate the Gombe State governor in combating environmental problems he challenged the students to use the knowledge gained from working with ACReSAL to embark on research to answer the basic environmental questions.

ACReSAL which was recently launched in Gombe was a replacement for the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in the state. According to an official of the state, the program is a world bank funded project meant to increase the implementation of sustainable landscape management practices in targeted areas and watersheds in northern Nigeria.

The project also seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s long-term enabling environment for integrated climate-resilient landscape management. The project comprises four components with the first component focusing on dryland management and implementation of integrated watershed management planning as well as addressing challenges of large-scale watershed degradation in northern Nigeria.

Also, speaking at the send-forth, the Internal Supervisor of the Gombe ACReSAL office Mr Richard James commended the students for conducting themselves and focusing on the training while contributing to the implementation of the NEWMAP and ACReSAL in the state.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the IT students who were drawn from various higher institutions of learning, Abdulhamid Abdullahi of Bauchi State University Gadau (BASUG) and Aisha Mohammed Pindiga of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ABTU), Bauchi commended and thanked the staff and management of the office for assisting them during the training.