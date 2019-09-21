Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has linked a rise in social vices in the country to the effects of Climate Change induced mass migration.

The mass migration of populations (among whom are many Nigerian nationals) to “safer climes” out of Africa has thrown Nigerian society into hunger and poverty accompanied by vices such as armed robbery, drug peddling, kidnapping, rape and prostitution, the Minister explained.

She added that women and children bear most of the burden of the ensuing violence, with people no longer able engage in productive activity.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister to mark this year’s World Peace Day, with the theme “Climate Action for Peace”, through her press director, Shedu Maikai.

“Climate Change,” she said “is the cause of a variety of environmental degradation including flood, hurricane, draught, desert encroachment, infernos, earthquakes and sun burns.

“The effect of Climate Change gives rise to mass immigration of human beings to safer climes which throws the society into poverty, accompanied with vices such as armed robbery, drug peddling, kidnapping and prostitution.”

The Minister stated that federal aid programmes like TraderMoni, MarketMoni are some of the intervention packages created by government to alleviate the economic after effects being borne by a lot of Nigerians.