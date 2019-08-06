Climate change will hit many African countries more severely than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers warn that rapid population growth means more and more people will be affected by extreme weather events across the continent in the coming years.

Farmers in the Faranah region in Guinea, West Africa work the soil in preparation for seeding. The ground is dry and baked hard, the hoes and rakes kick up clouds of dust.

It’s the rainy season but the skies are clear, the rain isn’t falling. For rice farmers like Qulare Mohamed that could spell disaster. He said that climate change has caused a shortage of rain and as we are not getting any rainfall and is very difficult for us to farm, we cannot plant our rice seeds because of the lack of rainfall.