Climate activists and school children across the world went online on Friday in a global climate strike, a move prompted by the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has banned large gatherings of people.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 has put the world on hold, and we must adapt,” the climate movement, Fridays for Future said.

In 2019, several global protests drew tens of thousands of participants.

A 24-hour livestream on YouTube was part of Friday’s campaign, featuring testimonials from activists, clips from past protests and statements from researchers.

The stream began in Australia and moved on with segments from Syria, Pakistan, the Philippines, India, and Greece.

The final segments were due from Mexico, Brazil and Panama.

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, 17, was one of many expected to post a photo of herself and a protest sign urging governments around the world to do more to protect the climate.

Thunberg inspired the global movement to draw attention to climate change by skipping school on Fridays.

She staged her first school strike in August 2018.

Earlier this week, Thunberg took part in an online discussion in Stockholm, Sweden, where she touched on the need to adjust activities to the pandemic.

“Within the Fridays for Future movement there is still this sense of resistance, and people are thinking we will get out of this [pandemic] … we will do everything we can to push even harder,” she said.

A small group of up to 20 people were also expected to assemble in front of the German parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin for an art event. (dpa/NAN)