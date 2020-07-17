Over the last 6 months Cross River State Government has invested in the over hauling of various General hospitals across the state in a bid to improve the standard/quality of health care. To complement upgrade, the State Ministry of Health on Thursday has launched Clinical Governance in the healthcare system which is aimed at providing safer healthcare, patients centered care on timely, efficient and equitable manner.

The launching which took place at General Hospital Calabar followed a collaboration pact signed between the state Ministry of Health and the west Africa Centre for Clinical Governance Research and Patient Safety led by former Commissioner for health, Prof Joseph Ana a Lead Consultant and Trainer.

Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu during the launching assured Cross Riverians of better days which are Already here with a more responsive health system that meets the needs of the patients as we work towards the implementation of the Health Insurance Scheme in the state.

Dr Edu said Clinical Governance is one of the most important component of the health care system for the 21st century through which institutions in the health system are accountable for continuously improving the quality of their clinical services and ensuring high standard of care by creating a facilitative environment in which excellence flourishes.

She further reveal that a taskforce to be chaired by Special Adviser Health will be set up to monitor compliance to good clinical care and governance in Cross River State by both public and private facilities.

Earlier Speaking, former Commissioner for Health Cross River State Prof Joseph Ana disclosed that the most important critical success factor to healthcare quality, patient-cantered care and reduction in morbidity and mortality is the human component and to achieve this, healthcare workers need to be imparted with the right attitude, culture, knowledge and skills to give the right care through clinical governance and total quality management principles. He said his team will be working closely with the ministry to get this done and ensure that the face of healthcare in the state is lifted.

Special Adviser Health, Dr David Ushie added that Clinical Governance will guaranty patients satisfaction, motivate service care providers and improve quality of care with skilled personnel’s and infrastructures including right attitude of staff in a good working environment.

Dr Janet Ekpenyong DG Primary Health Care, congratulated the Commissioner for Health and the state Government for the drive noting that it will set a new path for improvement of health sector.