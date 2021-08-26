From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State branch of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has challenged members of the state House of Assembly to live up to their constitutional responsibilities by invoking Section 100(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and passing into law within 30 days, bills which they had passed and forwarded to the Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, but which hitherto has not received executive assent.

The CLO made the call at the stakeholders meeting organised by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Health on two Bills, namely; “A Bill for a Law to Prohibit Stigmatisation and Discrimination against People Living with HIV/AIDS and to Regulate the Practice of HIV/AIDS Counselling and Testing and for Other Matters Connected Therewith” and “A Bill for a Law to Establish Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Agency and for Other Matters Connected Thereto.”

The CLO’s presentation, which was signed by its state chairman and State Secretary, Otuekong Franklyn Isong, and Christopher Ekpo, respectively, was delivered at the event by its State Chairman, Otuekong Franklyn Isong.

The body noted with dismay that the state governor has withheld assent to many laudable and people-oriented bills passed by the 7th House of Assembly without the requisite constitutional action by the House of Assembly pursuant to Section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

CLO listed such Bills to include the Akwa Ibom State College of Science and Technology Bill; the Customary Courts Bill; the Akwa Ibom Youth Development Fund Bill (AKYDF), among others.

The human rights group urged the House of Assembly to invoke the provision of Section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and pass such Bills into Law for the benefit of the state.

Speaking on the two Bills discussed at the Stakeholders Meeting, CLO described them as commendable pieces of legislation which seek to outlaw the stigmatisation and discrimination of persons living with HIV/AIDS, protect the society at large from exposure to HIV/AIDS infection and as well ensure that every resident of the state has access to quality and affordable health care services.

It urged Governor Emmanuel to expeditiously assent to the bills once they are passed by the House of Assembly and forwarded to him.