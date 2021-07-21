The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has commenced the enlightenment, sensitisation and mobilisation of residents to take active part in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

The group during the exercise tagged: “Operation Obtain Your Voters Card” urged politicians to start in earnest to build trust and confidence in the electorate through showing love, empathy, compassion, kindness, care and concern to the plights, predicaments, sufferings and pains of citizens.

The Anambra State Branch Chairman of CLO, Mr. Vincent Ezekweme in a statement after the event called on politicians, political parties and stakeholders to come out of their comfort zones and convene urgent and inevitable town hall meetings with their various constituencies and senatorial zones and update them on their stewardship.

He said: “Unfortunately and most despicable in course of our sensitisation, we observed with great dismay the outrageous nonchalant apathy and indifferent attitude of the citizens to participate in the election that holds their future and that of their children.

“We recall that one pathetic question they asked us and is begging for an answer from the political class was, what have we benefited from previous elections we participated; our leaders abandon us after elections and remember us only during elections.

“It is of prime importance for concerted efforts to be made by stakeholders to rekindle people’s faith, hope and trust for the sanctity and sacredness of ballot box as only legitimate weapon to elect credible leaders as well as vote out inept, corrupt and leaders bereft of ideas.

“Worthy of note is that voters’ registration is a foundation of democracy; it is only those who registered dictate and determine who rules, hence it is not only necessary but also inevitable.

“When you think about commerce, you think about profit. When you think about politics, you think about people, because in democracy, the majority will always have their way, whereas the minority will always have their say.

“It is existential reality and irrefutable truth that for us to change the despicable situation for better and convince majority of citizenry to be part and parcel of the electoral process, we must change politics from transactional to transformational, and empathy” Ezekweme stated.

