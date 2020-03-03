Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Anambra chapter, has appealed to striking medical doctors in the state public service to reconsider their stance in the interest of patients.

The state Chairman of CLO, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the appeal in a statement jointly signed by his Secretary, Mr Chidi Mba, in Onitsha on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that medical doctors in the state employment, under the aegis of Conference of Civil Service Doctors (NAGGDMP), on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike.

The doctors led by their Chairman, Dr Livinus Chukwuma, said the strike was due to the alleged failure of the state government to implement its agreement on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

Ezekwueme however, said sick patients in public hospitals would bear the consequences of the strike.

“CLO pleads with the medical doctors to remember their Hippocratic Oath to save lives and avoid losses of lives in view of the challenges in the country.

“As divine instrument in God’s healing process, we most heartily appeal to our revered and respected medical doctors to call off the strike for the sake of God and humanity,” he said.

He urged the doctors and the state government to return to the negotiation table to ensure industrial harmony and peace.

The group also appealed to the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr George Muoghalu, to probe alleged construction of a Motor Park at Niger Bridge near Onitsha River Port.

Ezekwueme argued that the park would constitute a nuisance and threat to the port. (NAN)