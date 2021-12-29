From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A social critic and human rights activist, Vincent Ezekwueme, has urged South East leaders to unite to accomplish Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Ezekwueme, who is the Anambra Chairman of Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO), made the appeal when members of Movement for Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction, Anambra Moralist Organisation and South East Educational Vanguard, came to felicitates with him on the occasion of Christmas and New Year celebrations and to thank him for invaluable roles CLO has been playing towards greater and better state and the country in general.

He said: “It is interesting to note that actualising Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023 is possible, achievable and realisable if we patriotically and selflessly do things right.

“There is no time to waste, let us start in earnest mobilising and seeking the support, solidarity and goodwill of other zones.

Pertinently, power is not giving but is taking through mobilising and influencing majority of the citizenry to support the project.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It will be greatest weapon for peace, unity, tranquility, progress and prosperity, if presidency is zone to South East to assuage their long cries of marginalisation.

“Significantly, major political parties should cede their presidential candidates to South East for justice, equity, peace, unity, good conscience, morality and mutual coexistence of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“South East political, religious, traditional and civil society organisations leaders should constitute contact, mobilisation and sensitisation committee to begin earnestly mobilisation of other zones and citizenry to support the inevitable project.

“Together, by the grace of God and relentless efforts with great effects of all of us, we will certainly enthrone an easterner as Nigerian president at the end of Buhari’s tenure in 2023,” Ezekwueme said.