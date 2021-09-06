From Obinna Odogwu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Alloysius Attah

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has appealed to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend voters registration exercise in Anambra State in view of November 6 governorship election and inability of prospective registrants to register.

The Chairman of Anambra State chapter of CLO, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme who made the appeal in a statement pleaded with contestants, political parties, politicians and stakeholders to give peace a chance by bearing the interest of the state and citizens above their parties and personal interest.

Ezekweme said: “It is existential reality that for them to actualise that, the game of politics, electioneering campaign before, during and after the election should be in accordance with the constitution, electoral act and one man, one vote.

“Worthy of note is that if Voter Registration is not extended in Anambra State, many citizens will be disfranchised, hence there is urgent need for Independent National Electoral Commission to do the needful by extending Voters Registration Exercise in Anambra State.

“Government, INEC, National Orientation Agency, Civil Liberties Organization, CSO’s, religious and traditional leaders should redouble their efforts more than ever before to mobilize, enlighten and educate the citizenry on the ineluctable and inexorable need to obtain their voters card as veritable and legitimate weapon to enthrone good governance and vote out selfish and corrupt leaders.

“CLO wish to reiterate our early appeal to candidates, stakeholders and their supporters to shun and avert campaign of acrimony and calumny, name calling, character assassination and casting unsubstantiated aspersions against their opponents.

“Candidates should prepare their mind to accept the irrefutable fact that only one candidate will eventually emerge as winner. Let us be ready to accept the outcome of the election provided it is free, fair and credible because losers today may be winners tomorrow.

“CLO commends some communities that adequately mobilise their citizens to obtain their voters card and others should emulate them.

“We congratulate all candidates and advise them to embark on issues based campaign, embrace peace and harmony to the glory and honor of the state which is the light of the nation” he appealed.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.