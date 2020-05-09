Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has charged federal government, other government agencies and Civil Society Organisations to brace up towards aggressive and conscientious enlightenment and educating the citizenry on horrendous danger of contracting deadly coronavirus.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement said that Nigerians especially those in the rural areas needs to be educated properly on the dangers of clustering in groups and to observe the directive on Coronavirus protocol.

“I decried low level of awareness especially to the rural dwellers on the need to observe strictly government, experts and World Health Organization advice to contain spread and escalation of coronavirus pandemic.

“Let the fortunate Nigerians and government provides adequate palliatives stimulus to cushion despicable effects of coronavirus pandemic to the poor in our midst.

“I appeal to Anambra political gladiators to close rank and think about next generation, not next election by embracing zoning arrangement formulated by former governor Peter Obi administration by collectively ceding the governorship position to Anambra South for interest of justice, equity, good conscience and morality.

“I was to reiterate CLO earlier call for Igbo leaders to close rank and work towards actualisation of Nigeria President Of Igbo extraction.

“It is of prime importance to note that generation yet unborn will never forgive them and Civil Society Organisations if they fail in that regard.

“I commend Anambra State government and Commissioner of Police John Abang for proactive and diligent actions they have taken to control escalation of unnecessary and avoidable communal crises torn areas in the state.

“At this period of hunger, anger and health challenges Anambra State cannot tolerate another communal crisis hence the inevitable and inexorable need to embrace peace by the waring communities” Ezekwueme stated.