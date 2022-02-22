From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) commended the Chairman /CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief Dr George Moghalu, for revitalising and resuscitating moribund Onitsha River Port more than thirty years after it was commissioned by late President Shehu Shagari in 1981.

The group said Moghalu has lived beyond expectations since his appointment as MD of NIWA in October 2019.

The Chairman of the Anambra State branch of CLO, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, said in a statement that the NIWA boss has actualised his mandate and promise to improve security in our waterways, boost and increase water transportations, reduce costs of transporting good’s and services, checkmate and reduce oil theft through the waters, making waterways transportation safer, cheaper and more comfortable.

“His astute resuscitating moribund Onitsha River Port which necessitated it’s approval for concession by the Federal Executive Council is indication of his prudent and conscientious leadership qualities.

“He has demonstrated in words and actions that Nigeria still have patriotic, selfless servant leaders,ready to put the interest and social welfare of the country and citizens first and foremost” he said.

“We commend the Federal Executive Council for their unique and patriotic wisdom for given approval for concession of Onitsha River Port. It’s socioeconomic and political benefits is too great to be mentioned.

Ezekwueme who is also Convener Movement For Election of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction posited that with the sterling and outstanding pedigree and performances of Moghalu, there is no doubt in our minds that if the leadership of this country is entrusted in hands of southeast person in 2023 he will certainly perform remarkable, outstanding and creditable well beyond expectations.