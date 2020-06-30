No

Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, CLO Chairman in Anambra said this in a condolence message on Tuesday in Enugu.

Mrs Cecilia Ujubuonu, the mother of Ezekwesili and a retired business woman died on June 21, at the age of 78.

Ezekwueme described Ujubuonu as compassionate, caring, disciplined and God fearing wife, mother and grandmother who lived and died for God and humanity.

”She inculcated moral virtues and rectitude in her children, which manifested in selfless and patriotic life of Ezekwesili and her other siblings.

“The sorrow we bear over our loved ones is the price we must pay for having had them in our lives.

“It is on record that her generosity, selfless sacrifices for common good has earned her the appellation of Dorcas and Mother Theresa of our time which Ezekwesili inherited naturally from her.

”CLO prays for eternal repose of her gentle and kind soul.

“We asked God to give Ezekwesili, her siblings, Nnewi South council area and her loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable and irreplaceable lost,” he added. (NAN)