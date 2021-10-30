From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Ministry of Works to commence the immediate rehabilitation of the Amansea-Ugwoba axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Onitsha-Owerri road and Onitsha-Otuocha road in Anambra State.

The group described the roads as dead traps which is now inaccessible and people now sleep on the road for days before they can continue their journey.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, in a statement tagged “When one suffers directly, everyone suffers indirectly”, said that roads have been in deplorable condition for many years which needed urgent attention to save lives and property.

‘It is existential reality that the bad condition of the roads brought untold hardship, suffering, nightmare and sorrow to commuters, road users and citizens.

‘The road need urgent and immediate attention as it may affect Anambra November 6th governorship election as it will be difficult, if not impossible for people and indigenes to comfortable travel to Awka from Enugu State or for people to travel to Enugu State from Awka.

‘It is very unfortunate and despicable that for some days the road is blocked and all travelers were stranded, as most of them slept on the road.

‘We appeal to our President to kindly come to our help and rescue us from the despicable and pathetic situation.

‘He should also consider the rehabilitating 3-3 Otuocha and Onitsha -Owerri roads in order to wipe away tears from the citizens and give them sense of belongings.

‘The Minister of Works and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency should swing into actions and commence immediate and urgent palliative works on the decrepit and deplorable roads,’ Ezekwueme stated.

