Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers’ (NURTW) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and save the people from further killing and kidnap on the East-West Road.

The NURTW, which said it lost three of its drivers to kidnappers in April, also called on Baylesa State governor and his Rivers counterpart to deploy a joint team of security personnel to the road.

CLO Secretary, Morris Alagoa, who was at the NURTW office at Ekeki, said commuters and motorists plying the East-West Road were no longer safe, especially along the Elele Alimi, Rumuekpe junction, Ndele, Rumuuji axis up to the Emouha Local Government headquarters in Rivers State.

He said: “There is need for concerted efforts to bring this threat to a halt.

“Passengers and other road users plying the East West road are no longer at ease or safe; especially the environment between Elele, Rumuekpe junction, Ndele, Rumuuji up to the Emouha council headquarters in Rivers State.

“The threat to lives and property has taken a daily dimension as kidnappers take victims at ease, killing drivers who try to act smart instantly.

“On Tuesday morning, a commercial driver heading to Lagos was shot and killed around Ndele. Some Bayelsans who either witnessed or got there shortly after the incident confirmed it; including CLO state secretary, Timi Igoli.

“Only recently too, a staff of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigerian, Bayelsa office, said she witnessed similar incident when the vehicle she was travelling in arrived the scene and she saw several victims being led into the bush by kidnappers.

“This is another call on the Bayelsa and Rivers governors to be in the lead to ensure proper arrangement for military operatives to replace the police or a joint task force be stationed and strategically go after those perpetrating the crime and their sponsors no matter how highly placed.

“I want to remind the security agencies and, especially the Federal Government that the protection of lives and property should be first line responsibilities of any legitimate government. If government cannot protect citizens anymore, then it should allow all to bear arms.”