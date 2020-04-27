Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has hailed the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Muhammad Adamu, for taking decisive action against police officers caught in various forms of human right abuses while enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown in various parts of the country.

CLO Executive Director Mr Ibuchukwu Ezike, who gave the commendation in a statement on Monday, noted that the ongoing trial of some officers was a welcome development which would serve as a deterrent to others.

Mr Ezike said in the statement:

“Civil Liberties Organization notes with commendation, the actions of the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, over the activities of some overzealous police officers who went about killing citizens and destroying their property while enforcing the compliance of Nigerians with the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown.

“CLO gathered from reliable authorities that IGP has ordered the arrest and trial of the lawless officers who killed a young man in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State and others who destroyed the property of a certain businessman in Lagos State among others.

“According to our findings, the police officers now turned suspects have been apprehended, detained and undergoing Order Room Trials. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ohafia Police Division is also undergoing serious interrogation on the killing of the young man in Ohafia that led to the burning down of the Police station built with taxpayers money by angry citizens.”

He said that the police chief’s effort will help sanitise the force and rid it of individuals who have a penchant for violating human rights while bridging due process and rule of law.

“Bringing them to accountability in the event of these wanton abuses and destruction will tame the tide of indulgence in these crimes by officers on duties. We have also observed that some officers drink excessively and smoke marijuana even while on duties and thereafter lose their common, normal senses in dealing with the civilian population.

“CLO is happy with this development and is prepared to work with the IGP to address these acts of impunity and help in returning Nigeria to the comity of the civilized world,” Ezike stated.