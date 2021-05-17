From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Akwa Ibom has commended the courage of 17 southern governors who have decided against open grazing in their states, urging them to back up their decision with laws.

While expressing their support to the governors on the resolution and condemning the killings of police officers as well as attacks on police stations in Akwa Ibom State, the CLO asked the 17 governors to immediately initiate bills to their respective houses of assemblies to legalize the action in the interest of the zone.

In a statement signed by the state Chairman of CLO Otuekong Franklyn Isong, and Secretary Christopher Ekpo, respectively, as obtained by Daily Sun on Monday, the organisation urged the governor of Akwa Ibom State Mr. Udom Emmanuel to address demands of Parliamentary Staff Association ( PASAN) in the state by implementation of section 121(3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as a means to end the ongoing strike which could impede the process of this legislation.

The statement reads in part: ‘CLO commends the courage of 17 governors of the southern states of Nigeria and urges the respective states governors to follow up this decision by forwarding Bills to their respective Houses of Assembly to that effect.

‘To this end, CLO urges the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel to resolve the issue bothering on the demands of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) by implementing section 12 (3) if the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended) so as to bring an end to the strike that has crippled activities in the State House of Assembly. This is with a view to enabling the state governor to send a Bill to the House of Assembly for a law to prohibit open grazing in Akwa Ibom.’

But the body praised Akwa Ibom State House Assembly for its approach to tackle insecurity through various security bills now before the Assembly and implored the state governor to assent to these bills without further delay.

On the issue of Miss Iniubong Umoren, the murdered philosophy graduate in Akwa Ibom state, the CLO vowed to monitor investigation and subsequent prosecution of the case in the interest of the deceased, bereaved family and the society.

‘We pledged to closely monitor the investigation and prosecution of the case in the interest of the deceased, her family and the society.’

The CLO, therefore, charged persons with useful information that could assist the police investigation on the matter to come forward and warned against publication of sensational materials capable of distracting police investigation on the heinous crime.