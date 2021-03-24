By Lukman Olabiyi

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) to obey court order and withdraw its security guards that had laid siege to Peace Global Satellite Communications Limited.

While berating AMCON for its failure to obey court order in a case involving the agency and Peace Global, the human rights organisation said, the action amounts to threat to democracy and rule of law.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Abiola Bakare and secretary, Enitan Joseph respectively, CLO said after a thorough investigation of the complaint from a lawyer, Oreye U.L. Managing Director/CEO, Peace Global/Peace Hotels Limited, Omole Estate, Lagos, it discovered that AMCON went ahead to obtain an ex-parte order to take possession of his properties when the matter of the exact quantum of debt he owed was still on appeal at the Supreme Court.

“For these reasons, we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila and Inspector General of Police, Idris to immediately prevail on the Managing Director of AMCON, Mr. Ahmed Kuru to obey court order and withdraw with immediate effect the eight security guards that had been laying siege at the business premises and residence of Oreye.

“This has done great havoc, violence to their fundamental human rights, to reputation, privacy, to own properties, and to do business in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chapter IV (43).

Moreover, Oreye had been working very hard in adding value to the youths in Nigeria by providing legitimate employment and services to people via his companies.

“Such a man should be supported and encouraged to do more rather than exposing him, his wife and children to unscrupulous embarrassment and traumatized torture.

“The siege of eight uniform guards that are still monitoring the movement of the family at their residence and Peace Hotels customers is traumatizing and inhuman.”