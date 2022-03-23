From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) has urged Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo to constitute Eradication of Illegal Revenue and Touting Agents Committee to be saddled with the responsibility of eradicating, arresting, detaining and prosecuting illegal revenue agents and their sponsors, without sacred cows in the state.

The group commended the new governor of the state, Prof Soludo for his patriotism and selfless relentless efforts to sanitise the state and eradicates illegal revenue agents very prevalent in the state.

The Chairman of Anambra State Branch of CLO, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, said in a statement that although the efforts had precipitated little compliances, extra efforts were needed to ensure strict and judicious observation of the directive abolishing collections of revenue by the unauthorised and illegal revenue agents in the state.

‘As a desideratum toward the despicable problem Professor Soludo should constitute Eradication of Illegal Revenue and Touting Agents Committee to be saddled with the responsibility of eradicating, arresting, detaining and prosecuting illegal revenue agents and their sponsors, without sacred cows,’ Ezekwueme stated.

‘It is cheering news that so far normalcy is returning in the state, transport fares has reduced gradually, but the government should beam their searchlights in the motor parks, markets, bus stop and roads as some recalcitrant revenue agents have continued their impurities with reckless abandon, hence the indispensable need to rescue the despicable and pathetic situation.

‘When I personally interacted with some drivers on the level of compliance with the governor’s directive. They stated that exploitations and extortions persist unabated and if we refused to pay, the revenue agents will brutalise us and no one will come to our rescue and assistant hence the inevitable need for government to do the needful and help in that regard.

‘Worthy of note is that it is the responsibility of citizens to help the government to actualise its laudable objectives by refusing to pay money to the touts thereby discouraging their illegal and illegitimate activities.

‘Government should also dislodge those extorting monies from market, women petty traders and hawkers at Eggerton, Sokoto Road, Main Market. Ochanja, Bridgehead, Nkpor etc between 4 pm -9 pm every day as well as illegal shops under construction at the only park at Onitsha Main market in defiance of government directive as if we are in a state of nature,’ Ezekwueme stated.