Bidwell Nsofor

The promised gallant march towards achieving economic prosperity and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria by winners of the last general election will commence in May 2019. To many expectant Nigerians, what this means is that the onus to turn things around for a better Nigerian state lies in the hands of those in-coming leaders, who will be in positions of authority in the Federal, States and Local Government areas for the next four years.

However, if Nigerians are not allowed to allude to the natural depravity of the human heart, at least they should be permitted to refer to misplaced priorities of some of their past leaders, who jettisoned the leisure to think about uneasy feelings of the downtrodden masses to pursue shadows.

Nigerians as good waiters are waiting patiently for political, economic and socio-cultural actions that demonstrate hope in one Nigeria. In this piece, we are going to be looking at issues of key importance to sustainable growth and development that are begging for urgent government attention.

Meanwhile, the idlest of all fancies today is that of helpless citizens who watch their so-called giant carrying overwhelming amount of loads and sliding gradually into an abyss with no attempt to rescue her. Pathetically, these clogs or issues form part of the perplexities of life that people bewail and bemoan every day.

Take for instance, the indiscriminate dumping of solid wastes. This action is already becoming the order of the day, as there are no dumpsites and re-cycling plants provided by the government. Mind you, we are in the 21st century when our leaders should inspire their people into constructive action. Even when indiscriminate dumping of solid wastes are not clandestine actions done in secret, they are partly responsible for serious health hazards in the country.

A typical example is that of malaria fever and other related ailments. Their disturbing reoccurrence firstly can be traced to unclean environments and secondly to resistance by malaria parasites. Health is wealth. People in the health sector should note this fact.

Now, let us look at the small naira notes or bills that are in circulation. From the commercial banks to the petty traders in the markets and the streets, the scarcity of small naira notes has created so much problem that people wonder if government has connived with the Central Bank to inflict punishment and hardship upon its people. Everywhere you go, every transaction with a trader attracts a dismal drama of some sort. It is either the response from the trader is “Oga, no change” or the trader leaves the buyer in his shop and goes round the whole market or neighbourhood looking for “change”. At times, after combing everywhere, the trader returns with a negative response – “Oga, I no see change”. This response in some places not only infuriates but also leads to indifferent show of anger and hostility.

Agreed, watching over and policing the entire country is quite a herculean task. All the same, our law enforcement agencies should not allow themselves to be swerved from their parts of duty. This takes us to small kingdoms within Nigeria’s territorial integrity. Most members of these emerging kingdoms are motor park touts, robbers, kidnappers and vicious hoodlums who operate at major bus stops with brazen impunity. They attack, maim, rape, steal and abduct some of their victims to hideouts where they demand large sums of money in exchange for their victims, as if we are in a banana republic. Unsuspecting private car owners always fall into their daily traps. Their nefarious activities are either by broad daylight or at night. Menacing and ferocious, their operations are like images in horror films.

Another clog is driving against the normal flow of traffic, both on city roads and along major expressways in the country. To make matters worse, some of the cars and trucks ply at night with only one of their headlights working, making them look like motorcycles. Telephoning and driving with garnished antics, is a regular sight all over the country. It has become so rampant that with legal backing, the country can make so much money that can stop her from begging and borrowing to erase her increasing debts. Surprising however, nobody is thinking in this direction.

Anyway, an African proverb says, until there is a stampede, the large-bottomed person does not realize that he or she is carrying a heavy load.

In Nigeria today, air, water and noise pollution mean nothing to the ordinary people. Air polluting cars, buses, trucks and trailers ply the highways and the cities unchallenged. The same goes for noise pollution from mobile traders who play loud music from their wheelbarrows and their counterparts who sell CDs and DVDs. Water pollution is another problem in our environments, likewise generator fumes. Unfortunately, many foreign manufacturers and their cohorts smile daily to the banks, while Nigerians die daily, because of poisonous fumes from generating sets. Also to public supply of electricity, no one worries himself or herself anymore about regular or irregular supply. The case in question now is in respect of bills and disconnections. Imagine a consumer whose light is disconnected for several months but still receives bills. This shows that those concerned do not keep records of their activities. If not, how can one justify such actions of ineptitude?

In some quarters, these clogs in the wheel of the nation’s progress are seen as small and unimportant issues that can be brushed aside. This is an erroneous thinking, as small things do really matter a lot. If anyone thinks that small things do no matter, let him leave his doors and windows wide open at night for hordes of hungry and angry “small” anopheles mosquitoes. I believe a stitch in time saves nine. Besides, what else can bring joy to the people than the creation of an atmosphere of peace, friendliness and progress? Just a country that is safe and fit to live in. God bless Nigeria.

Nsofor writes from Lagos