For former British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, closure of worship centres for two months due to coronavirus pandemic, will not bring the world to an end.

According to the pugilist-turned cleric, nobody can tamper with the house of God in the spiritual sense of it, and so shutting down places of worship for a period of time only means shutting down the buildings, an action that cannot stop people from worshiping God.

“Nobody can tamper with the real house of God. The word ‘church’ came from a Greek word, ecclesial, which means believers in God or God’s people. So, the places that were shut down are mere buildings housing pastors and imams’ offices.

“Someone even told me that shutting down places of worship means the world has come to an end. But the gospel truth is that the house of God lives inside the hearts and spirits of true worshippers of God, those doing Godly things. For instance, most God loving Nigerians responded generously in this season of COVID-19 by giving foods and money to people despite their tribal or religious inclinations,” he said.

Oboh, however, advised Nigerians not to lose faith but exercise patience, as religious places would soon reopen. “My advice to believers all over the world, most especially, in Nigeria is not to lose faith. They should know that the lockdown was meant for their own good. I know with time churches and mosques will reopen fully, which is the wish of most of us because most government officials are also members of churches and mosques. However, one thing we must learn from all this is to have personal relationship with God.”